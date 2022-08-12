Traits and Characteristics
The Komondor is a large, muscular dog, with plenty of bone and substance, slightly longer than tall. The gait is light and leisurely, with long strides. The hallmark coat is double, consisting of a dense wooly undercoat and a coarser outer coat that is wavy or curly. The undercoat is trapped in the outer coat so that it forms strong, felty, tassel-like cords. This coat helped protect the dog from the elements as well as the teeth of tough adversaries. It also helped the Komondor to blend in with the flock the dog was protecting.
