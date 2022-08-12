Italian Greyhound
Italian Greyhound

Traits and Characteristics

type

Toy

weight

7-14 lb

height

13-15"

family

Sighthound

Essentially a slender miniature Greyhound, the Italian Greyhound is exceptionally elegant and graceful. The breed embodies the same qualities that enable the full-sized Greyhound to run at top speed using the double-suspension gallop: a curvaceous outline with a slight arch over the loin and good rear angulation. The gait is high stepping and free. The coat is short and glossy like satin.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

