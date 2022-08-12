Essentially a slender miniature Greyhound, the Italian Greyhound is exceptionally elegant and graceful. The breed embodies the same qualities that enable the full-sized Greyhound to run at top speed using the double-suspension gallop: a curvaceous outline with a slight arch over the loin and good rear angulation. The gait is high stepping and free. The coat is short and glossy like satin.

