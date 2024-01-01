Whippet
The Whippet is among the sleekest of dogs, with a curvaceous, streamlined silhouette, long legs, and a lean physique. The Whippet is the ultimate sprinter, unsurpassed by any other breed in their ability to accelerate to top speed and to twist and turn with unequaled agility. They are similar to a lightweight version of the Greyhound, with an especially supple topline and powerful hindquarters enabling them to execute their double-suspension gallop. They are square or slightly longer than tall. Their gait is low and free-moving. Their expression is often keen and alert.

 

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

