The Saluki is one of the most ancient breeds of domestic dog. Evidence of the Saluki can be found on Egyptian tombs dating several thousand years b.c. The name Saluki may come from the ancient civilization of Seleucia. Arab nomads used Salukis to track gazelles, foxes, and hares in the desert, often with the aid of falcons. Although the Muslim religion considered the dog to be unclean, an exception was made for the Saluki, who was referred to as el hor, meaning 'the noble one'.

The Saluki was allowed to sleep in the tents and enjoy the tender attention of their Bedouin family. Salukis were not allowed to breed with non-Salukis, accounting for their consistency throughout the centuries. Because they ranged with their nomadic families over a wide area of the Middle East, Salukis became widely distributed with great local variation, resulting in the breed’s variability today.

The Saluki came to the attention of the Western world around 1900 and was recognized by the AKC in 1928. Their numbers have decreased in the lands of their origin as the result of a variety of factors. The Arabian Saluki Center in Dubai is working to protect the Saluki in its native lands. The role of the Saluki today is as an companion animal.