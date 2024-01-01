Despite the glamorous reputation, the Afghan Hound's heart lies in chasing down game over rugged terrain. While these dogs maintain regal bearings inside, Afghans need a daily chance to stretch their legs in a safe area. At times, they may have a reluctance to come when called. They will chase small animals outside, and will coexist peacefully inside. Though they can be gentle with children, the Afghan may not always be playful and interactive enough with them. Described by some as “catlike,” this breed is independent yet sensitive, and not overly demonstrative. They are reserved with strangers; some can be timid. They have a happy, clownish side.

