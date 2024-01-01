Ibizan Hound Dogs & Puppies

The Ibizan possesses a deer-like elegance and expression, with movements that reflect these qualities. A lithe build enables this dog to perform a double-suspension gallop with great speed, agility, and endurance. The Ibizan is a superb jumper, able to spring to great heights from a standstill. The dog has a racy build and is slightly longer than tall. The trot is light and graceful. The coat can be hard, and either short or wire-haired. A wire coat can be from one to three inches in length.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

