Ibizan Hound
Ibizan Hound

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

45-50 lb

height

22.5-27.5"

family

Sighthound

The Ibizan possesses a deer-like elegance and expression, with movements that reflect these qualities. A lithe build enables this dog to perform a double-suspension gallop with great speed, agility, and endurance. The Ibizan is a superb jumper, able to spring to great heights from a standstill. The dog has a racy build and is slightly longer than tall. The trot is light and graceful. The coat can be hard, and either short or wire-haired. A wire coat can be from one to three inches in length.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

