Scottish Deerhound Dogs & Puppies

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Scottish Deerhound
Scottish Deerhound

The Scottish Deerhound has a body like that of a Greyhound but is of larger size and bone, enabling them to run at great speed using the double-suspension gallop without sacrificing strength and endurance. Their trotting gait is easy and true. Their hair is harsh and crisp, about three to four inches long on their body, ideally close lying. Such a coat imparts a weather- (and dirt-) resistant quality, an essential asset in cold, damp climates.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

Dog Looking at owner

Can Dogs Eat Peaches?

If you’re thinking about sharing fruit with your dog this summer and wondering can dogs eat peaches, the answer is yes. The one exception of peaches for dogs is that the stone, or pit in the center, must be removed before serving. The stone in fruit is not only toxic but also a choking hazard.

keeping dog outdoors

How Much Should You Keep Your Dog Outdoors?

If you live in the city, your urban canine is probably on a three-walk-a-day schedule for exercising, socializing, and eliminating. But if your home comes equipped with a yard and a fence, keeping a dog becomes much easier. The simplicity of giving your dog his morning constitutional while you're still garbed in a robe and slippers can't be beat. Add a dog door, and you don't even have to get out of bed! Phydeau can meet his own needs on his own schedule. However, some dog guardians use the yard as a crutch, and, before you know it, the backyard becomes Phydeau's entire world. How much is too much of a good thing?

Similar Breeds