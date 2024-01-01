Among the most aristocratic of breeds, the Scottish Deerhound has been valued by nobility for their prowess in running after deer at least since the sixteenth century. Confusion regarding names makes tracing their exact history before that time difficult, but they are probably a very ancient breed, deriving from ancestral Greyhound roots.

Like their smooth-coated Greyhound relative, the rough-coated Deerhound could not be owned by anyone ranked lower than an Earl during the Age of Chivalry. As the stag population declined in England, the larger, rough-coated dogs suited for hunting stag became concentrated where the stag remained plentiful—namely, the Scottish Highlands—where they were valued and sadly, hoarded by Highland chieftains. This unfortunate hoarding resulted in the decline of the breed in the mid 1700s following the collapse of the clan system of Culloden. By the mid 1800s, however, a concerted effort to restore the breed had proved successful, and although their numbers were never great, the health of the dogs was high.

The First World War again decimated the breed’s numbers because most of the dogs had been the property of a limited number of large estates, most of which did not survive the war intact. Since then, the Deerhound has remained low in number but a classic in every sense.