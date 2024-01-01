Greater Swiss Mountain DogDogs & Puppies

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Greater Swiss Mountain Dog
Greater Swiss Mountain Dog

The Greater Swiss Mountain Dog is a strong draft breed. Large and powerful, this breed is slightly longer than tall. The dog's movement displays good reach and drive. A double coat consists of a thick undercoat and dense outer coat, about 1 to 1¾ inches long. The dog's expression is gentle and animated.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

keeping dog outdoors

How Much Should You Keep Your Dog Outdoors?

If you live in the city, your urban canine is probably on a three-walk-a-day schedule for exercising, socializing, and eliminating. But if your home comes equipped with a yard and a fence, keeping a dog becomes much easier. The simplicity of giving your dog his morning constitutional while you're still garbed in a robe and slippers can't be beat. Add a dog door, and you don't even have to get out of bed! Phydeau can meet his own needs on his own schedule. However, some dog guardians use the yard as a crutch, and, before you know it, the backyard becomes Phydeau's entire world. How much is too much of a good thing?

How To Crate Train A Puppy

To you, a dog crate might look like a cage. But to a crate-trained dog, it’s their safe place where they can rest and feel secure. In fact, crate training can be helpful for both you and your dog. It can help minimize messes when housetraining and prevent potential damage when your crate training dog is home alone. It can also give your dog a quiet, cozy spot to call his own.

Similar Breeds