The Standard Schnauzer is the prototypical Schnauzer, the oldest of the three breeds. Definite evidence of the breed exists as early as the fourteenth century; even then, they were appreciated as a household pet and hunting companion. The breed is a fortuitous blend of terrier, working, and hunting breeds, most likely originating from the mixing of Wire-haired Pinschers with black German Poodles and gray wolf spitz. The result was a hardy dog able to protect the farm from rodents and who also protected the home.

By the beginning of the twentieth century, they were the most popular dogs for guarding farmers’ carts at the marketplace while the farmers were elsewhere. The first Schnauzers were recognized as Wirehaired Pinschers at an 1879 German show. Their smart looks quickly enamored them to people, and they became very popular by 1900.

Although the first Schnauzers came to America by this time, they were slower to catch on with Americans. The breed was initially classified as a terrier, but they were later reclassified as a working dog. Their alert and intelligent nature gained them a role as dispatch carrier and aide during World War I. Like the larger Giant Schnauzer, the Standard Schnauzer also participated in police work. Only after World War II did they gain more public attention; even so, they have not achieved the popularity of the other Schnauzers.