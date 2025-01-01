11 Top Wrinkly Dogs: Big, Small & Everything in Between

Is there anything more endearing than a wrinkly dog? Whether a charming French Bulldog or a stoic Neapolitan Mastiff, wrinkly dog breeds are a diverse bunch. Distinctive folds and deep creases have been captivating dog owners for years, and wrinkly dog breeds have seen an uptick in popularity recently, despite some of the breeds having “faces only a mother could love.” Wrinkles on dogs are a natural characteristic of certain breeds and not a sign of an unhealthy dog as some might think. Wrinkly-faced dogs have unique personalities—in addition to their adorable looks—and make great companion pets for owners willing to put in the extra TLC to care for them. Learn more about top wrinkly dog breeds, what special requirements they have, and how wide-ranging their personalities can be.

Top Wrinkly Dog Breeds

While there are many dog breeds that have distinctive folds and wrinkles, there are a few that have become more popular than others. Here’s what to know about large wrinkly dogs and little wrinkly dogs.

Big Wrinkly Dogs

Bulldog : The Bulldog, also known as the English Bulldog, is a wrinkly dog breed straight out of central casting. Stocky and stout with an adorably wrinkly face, they are lovers and not fighters. Gentle, friendly, and slow-moving, they can be low-maintenance dogs—unless you’re trying to train them. Then, they might become bullheaded and frustrating, but nothing a little consistent training focused on positive reinforcement can’t fix. Wrinkly English Bulldog faces require extra grooming steps to keep their folds clean and free from potentially harmful skin infections. Chow Chow : The Chow Chow is an ancient Chinese breed known for its lion-like mane of hair and startling blue-black tongue, which is due to a genetic mutation. They have a moderate amount of wrinkles, most of which are around their teddy-bear-like faces. Independent and sometimes aloof, a wrinkly-faced Chow Chow is more inclined to bond with one family member over being a social butterfly. Their coats require regular grooming, and special attention should be paid to their eyes, which can get infected easily due to their wrinkles. Bloodhound : The wrinkly Bloodhound is a large dog famous for its sense of smell that can weigh up to 90 pounds. They were built for endurance over speed and have incredible stamina, able to work long hours, although these days they might be working on nap schedules rather than stirring up scents on a trail. Loose skin forms wrinkles around their heads and throats, giving them their adorable look. Their wrinkles might not be just for show, though; they might be a leftover from their days in the fields when they’d need to stir up scents. Allegedly, scents would get trapped in their wrinkles, aiding them in their work, although this has never been scientifically proven. The wrinkly Bloodhound’s short, dense coat and skin need regular cleaning to prevent skinfold infections. Bullmastiff : Large, powerful, and graceful, the Bullmastiff is up to 130 pounds of athleticism, a big dog with a wrinkly face. Fearless while on the job and relaxed at home, they are quintessential gentle giants when around their families. Whip smart, confident, and loyal to a fault, these brown wrinkly dogs have wrinkled foreheads and some loose skin throughout their faces and necks. They have less pronounced wrinkles than other breeds, but their skin still needs care to prevent infections. Neapolitan Mastiff : An ancient breed, the Neapolitan Mastiff is known for its wrinkly and very large body. These giant dogs might look intimidating, but their wrinkled bodies really hint at how goofy they can be. They were bred to be guard dogs, so they’ll still retain that instinct, but with proper training and socialization, they can be devoted, even-tempered, and tolerant dogs. They have more wrinkles than most dogs, so it’ll require quite a bit of time to inspect their 100-pound-plus bodies for any issues. Dogue de Bordeaux : The Dogue de Bordeaux also goes by the name French Mastiff, another giant breed. They have wrinkled faces and loose skin around their necks and are fawn-colored. They tend to stick close to one owner as their person—and that person better be prepared to roll up their sleeves to inspect this very large dog’s face folds regularly. They are sensitive dogs despite their size, and are mostly laid-back unless provoked.

Small Wrinkly Dogs

French Bulldog : The Frenchie, as the French Bulldog is known, is a small wrinkly dog breed known for its bat-like ears and adorably smooshed face. They were actually created in England first before becoming popular companion dogs in France. Playful, down for an adventure, and full of life, the adaptable, adorably wrinkly French Bulldog needs regular face fold cleaning to keep them looking clean and feeling good. Pug : The wrinkly Pug is a goofy, fun-loving breed. They were originally bred as lap dogs for royalty in Asia; they came to Europe with traders before becoming popular in the Netherlands and then England. Queen Victoria was a huge fan of their wrinkled faces, possibly owning over 30 of them. Enthusiastic and often mischievous, they love to catch the zoomies and pal around with their families. They thrive on human interaction, so take regular fold cleaning as an opportunity for bonding. Shar Pei : The wrinkly Shar Pei is a medium-sized dog that came from China originally. They have blue-black tongues like the Chow Chow thanks to a genetic mutation. As puppies, they are incredibly wrinkly, and the wrinkles become more focused around their faces and necks as they age. Loyal, independent, and sometimes aloof, they can become well-mannered and devoted dogs with proper socialization. Basset Hound : The Basset Hound has charmed everyone from Elvis to Marilyn Monroe with their adorable wrinkles, short legs, and long body. They were first bred in France to work and are now known as excellent family dogs thanks to their gentle and patient temperament. While they can be noisy when expressing their opinions, they are overall very docile and sweet dogs that sport face and neck wrinkles. Wrinkly Basset Hounds need regular fold and ear care to prevent infections. Xoloitzcuintli : The Xoloitzcuintli, also known as the Mexican Hairless Dog or Xolo, comes in two kinds, hairless and coated, and three sizes, toy, miniature, and standard. The hairless kind has a wrinkled forehead. They are strong and elegant dogs that come in a range of dark colors. Thoughtful and curious, they have fewer wrinkles than other wrinkly dog breeds but still need regular care to prevent skinfold infections. They also need extra attention paid to their skin, as their exposed hairless skin can get sunburned and dry. They need sun protection and regular moisturizer.

Caring for Wrinkly Dogs

While each dog breed will have different specific requirements, generally wrinkly dog breeds need more time and attention to prevent infection. Their skinfolds and creases are adorable, but they can also be the perfect place for bacteria to grow. To keep your wrinkly dog breed in tip-top shape:

Regularly clean them. Clean wrinkly dogs daily or every other day, using a soft, damp cloth or wipes made specifically for folds and creases.

Let them dry thoroughly . After cleaning, it’s just as important to make sure that their folds are dry, as trapped moisture can become a bacteria buffet.

Check them for skin irritations . Regularly check your dog’s wrinkled areas for redness, odor, or swelling, which could be a sign of an infection.

Only use products made for dog wrinkles or that are approved by your vet . While it might be tempting to use human-grade products, make sure that you’re not doing unintended damage. Wrinkly-skinned dogs often have sensitive skin, so it’s a good idea to check with your vet.

Get on a regular hygiene and grooming schedule. While cleaning wrinkles is super important, so is regular eye, ear, and nail care. Baths should be given when appropriate for an individual breed, and make sure that a dog’s bed area is clean to help reduce potential infections.

Health Problems of Wrinkly Dogs

Every wrinkly dog breed will be different, but many of them can have shared health problems beyond skin infections. Dogs like Bulldogs are prone to obesity, while others like Pugs and French Bulldogs might have respiratory problems. The Xolo has incredibly sensitive skin that needs sun protection. It’s important to get regular vet checkups for your pooch for good preventive health care.

How to Choose a Wrinkly Dog

A lot can go into choosing a wrinkly dog breed. Here’s what you need to know about their grooming needs, exercise needs, and more.

Grooming

Many people might think of high grooming needs and think of breeds like Poodles, but wrinkly dogs do have high grooming needs, although they’re not necessarily haircuts. Wrinkly dogs need daily wrinkle care. Owners will need to clean and thoroughly dry wrinkles and inspect their dogs regularly for infections. Each individual breed might have further needs, such as the Chow Chow, which will need regular brushing and or cuts, or the Xolo, which needs sun protection.

Exercise

The exercise requirements of a wrinkly dog breed will vary. Some of them are very small and love to catch zoomies and can do so in apartments like Pugs, whereas others, like the Bullmastiff, are large and enjoy moderate walks. Dogs like Bloodhounds will need tons of mental stimulation and less physical exercise. Research each wrinkly dog breed to find out what their needs might be.

Training

Training capabilities will vary from breed to breed. Bulldogs are notoriously stubborn and require more patience than a dog like the French Bulldog, who loves to please their owners.

Sociability

Socialization is also important; the more confident a dog is, the more likely they are to get along with other animals and humans.

Personality

It’s not a one-size-fits-all scenario with wrinkly dog breeds. Some breeds like French Bulldogs and Pugs love to cuddle and play, while others like the Chow Chow prefer more alone time. Breed types can give you a clue as to what to generally expect from a dog’s personality; however, the only way to truly know is to spend time with each individual dog you are considering.

Affection

Wrinkly dogs are often affectionate, but it will vary from dog to dog. A Shar Pei might show affection by being in the same room, whereas a Pug might do so by sitting on your lap. If you have a dog that appreciates human companionship, wrinkle cleaning routines can become a way to get bonding time every day.

Conclusion

Distinctive and impossibly cute, wrinkly dog breeds are charming companions that run the gamut from loyal protectors to little lap dogs. Anyone considering a wrinkly dog breed needs to understand the kind of commitment daily wrinkle care requires; while it might be easy to accomplish a Pug’s wrinkle check and clean in 20 minutes, a Bullmastiff will take much more time. Proper wrinkle care is essential to prevent skin infections and is not something owners can skip. The same goes for regular vet appointments, as some wrinkly dog breeds are more susceptible to health problems than other breeds.

