The Xoloitzcuintli combines grace and strength equally and is moderate in all aspects of their appearance. All three sizes are slightly longer than tall, and they are lean and sturdy with medium build. Their gait is effortless with good reach and drive. Their coated variety has a short, flat coat. The hairless variety has no coat or almost no coat, often with short, coarse hair on the top of their head, their feet, and the last third of their tail. Their skin is tough and protective. Hairless dogs feel warmer to the touch than coated ones, but they have the same body temperature. This warmth may have helped people think they could cure ailments.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!