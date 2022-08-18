Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
The Shar-Pei is compact and square, with a head slightly large for their body. The coat can be of either brush (not to exceed 1 inch) or horse (very short) types, both it should be extremely harsh, straight, and stand off the body. The gait is free, with good reach and drive. The wide jaws, scowling expression, and hippopotamus muzzle create a look unique to the breed.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.