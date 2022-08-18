Shar-Pei
Shar-Pei

Traits and Characteristics

type

Non-Sporting

weight

45-60 lb

height

18-20"

family

Oriental

The Shar-Pei is compact and square, with a head slightly large for their body.  The coat can be of either brush (not to exceed 1 inch) or horse (very short) types, both it should be extremely harsh, straight, and stand off the body. The gait is free, with good reach and drive. The wide jaws, scowling expression, and hippopotamus muzzle create a look unique to the breed.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 1 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

