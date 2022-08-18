The Shar-Pei is compact and square, with a head slightly large for their body. The coat can be of either brush (not to exceed 1 inch) or horse (very short) types, both it should be extremely harsh, straight, and stand off the body. The gait is free, with good reach and drive. The wide jaws, scowling expression, and hippopotamus muzzle create a look unique to the breed.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!