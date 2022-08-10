Bloodhounds
Bloodhounds

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

80-90 lb

height

23-27"

family

Scenthound

The Bloodhound is a steadfast trailer, built for endurance rather than speed. The skin is thin and loose, falling in wrinkles around the head and throat. This breed’s long ears are supposed to stir up scents as the ears rake along the ground, and its profuse wrinkles are said to trap the odors around the face, although neither of these assertions has ever been scientifically verified. The dense short coat provides protection from being caught in brambles. The Bloodhound’s docile temperament makes this dog nonthreatening to humans. The gait is elastic and free, with the tail held high. The expression is noble and dignified.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 1 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

