Dogue de Bordeaux
Dogue de Bordeaux

Traits and Characteristics

type

Working

weight

99-110 lb

height

23-27"

family

Mastiff

The Dogue de Bordeaux is a typical brachycephalic molossoid type, with a short, broad skull, massive head, and powerful physique. The body is slightly longer than tall, and the distance from the chest to the ground is slightly less than the depth of the chest. This dog has a massive head, serious expression, stocky and athletic build, and self-assured attitude.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 5 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

