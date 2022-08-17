The Dogue de Bordeaux is a typical brachycephalic molossoid type, with a short, broad skull, massive head, and powerful physique. The body is slightly longer than tall, and the distance from the chest to the ground is slightly less than the depth of the chest. This dog has a massive head, serious expression, stocky and athletic build, and self-assured attitude.

