Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
The Dogue de Bordeaux is a typical brachycephalic molossoid type, with a short, broad skull, massive head, and powerful physique. The body is slightly longer than tall, and the distance from the chest to the ground is slightly less than the depth of the chest. This dog has a massive head, serious expression, stocky and athletic build, and self-assured attitude.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.