The Field Spaniel is a combination of beauty and utility. Their stride is long and low, with head held proudly and alertly and the tail wagging but not carried high. The Field Spaniel is built for both activity and stamina. They have a single coat, which is flat or slightly wavy and moderately long, giving it protection from thorns and water. The expression is grave and gentle.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!