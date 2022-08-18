Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
The Field Spaniel is a combination of beauty and utility. Their stride is long and low, with head held proudly and alertly and the tail wagging but not carried high. The Field Spaniel is built for both activity and stamina. They have a single coat, which is flat or slightly wavy and moderately long, giving it protection from thorns and water. The expression is grave and gentle.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.