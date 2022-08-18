Field Spaniel
Field Spaniel

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

35-50 lb

height

17-18"

family

Spaniel

The Field Spaniel is a combination of beauty and utility. Their stride is long and low, with head held proudly and alertly and the tail wagging but not carried high. The Field Spaniel is built for both activity and stamina. They have a single coat, which is flat or slightly wavy and moderately long, giving it protection from thorns and water. The expression is grave and gentle.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

