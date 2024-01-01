Sussex Spaniel Dogs & Puppies

Sussex Spaniel
Sussex Spaniel

The Sussex Spaniel tend to have a long, low, “rectangular” body, coupled with a muscular and rather massive physique. Their movement is deliberate and rolling because of their short legs and comparatively wide body, a gait that emphasizes power over speed. Their abundant body coat is flat or slightly wavy. A distinctive feature is the long feather between their toes, which is oftentimes long enough to cover the toenails. Their expression can be somber and serious, even frowning, but their wagging tail belies their true nature. The Sussex Spaniel tends to bark.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

