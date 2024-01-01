The Irish Water Spaniel is the tallest spaniel. However, it must never be so large that it can’t be invited onto a boat! The body is of medium length, the whole dog being slightly rectangular in appearance. The general appearance suggests both dash and endurance. The gait is smooth and ground covering. The coat is one of the breed’s distinctive features. The body is covered with a double coat consisting of crisp ringlets. This combination imparts water, weather, and thorn resistance, enabling the dog to work or play in the harshest of conditions. The Irish Water Spaniel’s expression says it all: alert, intelligent, and quizzical.

