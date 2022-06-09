Dog & Puppy Separation Anxiety Signs, Symptoms & Treatment

Dog separation anxiety is a troubling behavioral problem that can damage the bond between pet and pet owner, cause difficulties with neighbors and landlords, and place stress on both the dog and its owner.

In households with school-aged kids, summers are typically full of fun for everyone in the family – including the dog. But what happens when the kids head back to school in the late summer and the house is suddenly quiet and lonely?

With this sudden change in daily routine, your dog may experience depression or separation anxiety because of separation from the people they’re attached to.

Dealing with a dog with extreme separation anxiety may require seeking help from a veterinary behaviorist or a trainer with experience dealing with this disorder. In some cases, treating dog separation anxiety may require behavior modification drugs.

What Are the Signs of Dog Anxiety?

Dogs that suffer from separation anxiety may bark, whine, or howl when left alone. These dogs may become destructive — chewing on or digging at walls, doors, furniture, and other inanimate objects. They may urinate or defecate in the home. They also might go to extreme measures to escape, sometimes putting themselves at risk for injury.

Signs of separation anxiety in dogs typically affect those that are extremely attached to their owners. This may result in agitation from your dog in response to pre-departure cues from the owner. These cues may include things such as picking up car keys, putting on a coat, or handling a purse or briefcase. The dog also often will greet their owner in an exaggerated manner on return.

Dog Separation Anxiety Training: What Is the Best Way to Deal With It?

Confinement might be necessary to restrict the damage done by an anxious dog. However, confinement may not be well tolerated by many pets. If possible, the dog should be given the chance to get used to being confined. Placing treats and toys in the confinement area may be useful for acclimation. Introduction to the confinement area should be slow and gradual. A crate or carrier is acceptable, as are playpens or other devices that contain the dog.