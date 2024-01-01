As the spaniels became increasingly specialized, the larger land spaniels that ranged farther afield became extremely useful at flushing or “springing” game. Before the advent of shotguns, the game was flushed into nets or then chased by falcons or Greyhounds. The first reference to springers referred to land spaniels in the late 1500s. Around 1800, distinct strains of carefully bred springers began to develop; one of the best known were those bred by the Duke of Norfolk. His dogs so heavily influenced the breed that for a while the breed was called Norfolk Spaniels.

The name was changed to Springer Spaniel in 1900. The matter is complicated by the fact that the larger Springer and smaller Cocker Spaniels were simply size variations of the same breed. Only in 1902 did the English Kennel Club recognize the Springer as a distinct breed. In America, the American Spaniel Club was formed in 1880 and began the task of separating the Springer and Cocker sizes.