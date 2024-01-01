English Cocker Spaniel Dogs & Puppies

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
English Cocker Spaniel
English Cocker Spaniel

The English Cocker was bred to find, flush, and retrieve upland game birds during a full day of hunting. The dog is slightly taller than long, compactly built, and short coupled. The English Cocker has a driving, powerful gait that covers ground effortlessly. The coat is of medium length, silky in texture, and either flat or slightly wavy. The feathering should not be so profuse that it becomes a hindrance in the field, but it should be long enough to protect the underside of the dog. The expression is soft and melting, yet dignified.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

Dog Grooming Tips – Bathing, Brushing, & More

Did you know that grooming can improve your dog’s long-term health? It’s true! Regular grooming sessions not only help your dog feel more comfortable, but they allow you to ensure your dog is in good condition and help you detect early signs of issues that may require a trip to the veterinarian. And, as a bonus, grooming is a great opportunity to bond with your dog. Here are some basic grooming tips to get you started.

Dachshund

Medium Sized Dog & Puppy Breeds

Families choose to adopt medium dog breeds for many reasons. At the top of the list of why mid-sized dog breeds are a great choice is that there is a huge selection of pups since they are defined by weight, height and length – not just their size.

Similar Breeds