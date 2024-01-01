The Welsh Springer Spaniel often has a muscular build. They are in no way a breed of exaggeration. They are very slightly longer than tall, compact, and possessing substance without coarseness. Their strides are powerful and ground covering. Their coat is generally flat and straight, dense enough to protect them from water and weather. Their expression is often soft.
Temperament
Less exuberant that the English Springer Spaniel, the Welsh Springer Spaniel is often steady and easygoing. They still need plenty of vigorous exercise, however, as they love outdoor activities, such as hiking. They are often extremely devoted to their family, but they can also be independent in nature. They are reserved with strangers; some may even be timid. A sensitive breed, they require ample socialization.
Upkeep
The Welsh Springer Spaniel needs daily exercise, which can be met with long walks on leash combined with strenuous games in the yard. They especially like outdoor activities and makes a good hiking companion. Their coat needs brushing once or twice weekly and also may need occasional professional grooming.
Health
- Major concerns: CHD
- Minor concerns: glaucoma, otitis externa, epilepsy
- Occasionally seen: cataract, hypothyroidism, elbow dysplasia
- Suggested tests: hip, eye, thyroid, elbow
- Life span: 12–15 years
History
A dog identified as a Welsh Springer Spaniel is mentioned in some of the earliest records of the Laws of Wales dating around 1300. Whether this dog is the forebear of today’s Welsh Springer is in dispute, however. Other evidence indicates the possibility that the Welsh Springer either developed alongside the English Springer or resulted from mixes of English Springers and Clumber Spaniels. Although land spaniels were used in Wales for some time before the Welsh Springer emerged as a recognized breed, the early dogs were probably not a uniform lot.
At the first dog shows in England, English and Welsh Springers were shown together as one breed because the only difference at that time was in their color. The Welsh grew in popularity, and the breed came to America in 1906. But this breed failed to gain the support it needed, and by the end of World War II these dogs may have totally disappeared from America. Newly imported dogs and new supporters, arrived and the Welsh Springer Spaniel has since enjoyed a steady, if modest, popularity.