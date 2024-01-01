Welsh Springer Spaniel Dogs & Puppies

Welsh Springer Spaniel

The Welsh Springer Spaniel often has a muscular build. They are in no way a breed of exaggeration. They are very slightly longer than tall, compact, and possessing substance without coarseness. Their strides are powerful and ground covering. Their coat is generally flat and straight, dense enough to protect them from water and weather. Their  expression is often soft.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

