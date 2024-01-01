Exactly when and where, or from what the American Water Spaniel was developed was never recorded. The breed’s appearance strongly suggests a smaller version of the Irish Water Spaniel, and it is likely that this dog is derived from that breed or its earlier versions, the Northern, Southern, and Tweed Water Spaniels. The Curly-Coated Retriever and its forebear, the English Water Spaniel, may also have played a role. Some theories even credit the American Indians who lived in the Great Lakes regions as the creators of the breed.

Whatever its origin, the American Water Spaniel first became established as a recognizable breed in the midwestern parts of the United States, where it was unsurpassed as a hunting companion. This small dog, then called the American Brown Spaniel, with the waterproof coat and keen nose could hunt through rough thickets, spring game, and retrieve all manner of game from land and water, often marking several fallen birds before retrieving them all unfailingly.

The United Kennel Club recognized the breed as the American Water Spaniel in 1920, but until recognized by the AKC in 1940, no one ever considered breeding these dogs for anything but hunting ability. Even after recognition, the breed’s forte remained in the field, and it is rare today as a pet. Today the American Water Spaniel is among the least known of AKC recognized breeds, despite being one of only two sporting breeds developed in America. In fact, the American Water Spaniel is the State Dog of Wisconsin.