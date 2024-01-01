Hamiltonstovare Dogs & Puppies

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Hamiltonstovare
Hamiltonstovare

This agile, versatile Swedish scent hound was originally developed to hunt fox and hare either independently or as a pair in difficult terrain and harsh climates, but also makes for a fine show dog and exceptional family companion. With a short tricolored coat, deep chest and thick tapered tail, the Hamiltonstovare boasts a regal appearance, giving the impression of both strength and stamina.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

Grooming Tips – How to Bathe Your Dog

As much as we all love for our furry friends to smell fresh and clean, getting to that point isn’t always easy. Dogs are rarely excited to jump into the bathtub for a good scrub. Bathing fearful dogs might be better handled by a professional groomer or your veterinary office. But if you decide to wade in, here are some helpful hints.

Recall Training – Teaching a Dog to Come When Called

The most important lesson you can impart with your pet is to train your dog to come. A dog that responds immediately and consistently when you call them can enjoy freedoms that other dogs cannot. Such a dog can play in the dog run, hike with you in leash-free parks, and keep out of trouble in almost any situation. Even if you never plan to have your dog off its leash, things happen. Collars break, leashes slip, gates or doors are inadvertently left open. When an accident happens, having a reliable “recall” on your dog could very well save their life. While this article can’t cover all the different exercises that contribute to dog recall training, I’ve outlined a couple of fundamental ones.

Similar Breeds