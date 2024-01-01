This agile, versatile Swedish scent hound was originally developed to hunt fox and hare either independently or as a pair in difficult terrain and harsh climates, but also makes for a fine show dog and exceptional family companion. With a short tricolored coat, deep chest and thick tapered tail, the Hamiltonstovare boasts a regal appearance, giving the impression of both strength and stamina.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Playfulness
Activity Level
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Children
Grooming Requirements
Vocality
Need for attention
Affection towards owners
Docility
Intelligence
Independence
Hardiness
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.
Temperament
Intelligent, focused and driven by both scent and sight, the Hamiltonstovare has a high prey drive. Because such, the breed may not be suitable for homes with other pets that include rodents or small cats. He is friendly, agreeable and even-keeled, not to mention calm and low-maintenance in the home, positioning the breed as a wonderful family companion and excellent service dog.
Upkeep
The Hamiltonstovare’s short, smooth coat sheds seasonally, though only low to moderate, and thus only necessitates minimal bathing and brushing. Regular trimming, ear cleaning and teeth brushing also are needed. The Hamiltonstovare is an active, energetic breed that can be easily trained and should be thoroughly exercised daily. Because of the breed’s high prey drive, free running or playtime in a fenced area and leashed walks are a must.
Health
- Major Concerns: N/A
- Minor Concerns: N/A
- Occasionally Seen: Hip dysplasia, epilepsy
- Suggested Tests: Hips, elbows and thyroid
- Lifespan: 14 to 17 years
History
The Hamiltonstovare was developed in the late 1800s by Count Adolf Patrick Hamilton, founder of the Swedish Kennel Club, to hunt fox and hare in Sweden’s mountainous and forested terrain and harsh climate. The breed was created by crossing English Foxhounds and Harriers, as well as Curlandish Hounds, Holsteiner Hounds and Heiderbrackes, three German breeds that are now extinct. The Hamiltonstovare was first shown in Sweden in 1921 when the breed was known as the Swedish Hound. The name has since been changed to honor Count Hamilton, whose Hamiltonstovare remains popular in Sweden for the traditional hunting purpose for which he was bred. The Hamiltonstovare remains a rare breed in the United States, where he has been recognized by the United Kennel Club as a member of its Scenthound Group since 2006 and is part of the American Kennel Club’s Foundation Stock Service during the breed’s further development.