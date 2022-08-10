The Border Terrier is of medium bone, slightly taller than long. Their long legs impart the speed, agility, and endurance necessary to follow a horse over all sorts of terrain, whereas their fairly narrow body allows them to squeeze through narrow passages in pursuit of a fox. Their gait displays good length of stride. Their coat consists of a short, dense undercoat covered by a very wiry, straight, somewhat broken outer coat, which should conform to the body. Their hide is very thick and loose fitting, affording protection. Borders are known for their distinctive otter head, and their alert expression matches their alert demeanor.

