The quintessential scenthound, the Bloodhound’s roots trace back to ancient times. Their earliest ancestor may have been the black St. Huberts hound documented in Europe by the eighth century. William the Conqueror is credited with bringing these hounds to England in 1066. In the twelfth century, many Church dignitaries were interested in hunting with these dogs, and most monasteries kept carefully bred packs. So highly bred were these dogs that they came to be known as “blooded hounds,” referring to their pure blood and noble breeding.

Bloodhounds have been known in America since the mid 1800s. The Bloodhound has since proved itself to be one of the most useful of breeds, using its unrivaled sense of smell to trail lost persons and criminals alike. After the person is located, the Bloodhound’s job is over because they are never inclined to attack.

The Bloodhound holds many trailing records (for both length and age of trail), and at one time was the only breed of dog whose identifications were accepted in a court of law. Ironically, the Bloodhound’s name and bad press scared many people away from the breed because they believed stories that claimed the dogs trailed people out of a lust for blood. Nothing, of course, could be farther from the truth. The breed is well known to all but not particularly popular as a pet, however is an unsurpassed working trailer.