The Skye Terrier is a stylish and elegant dog. They are solidly built, with substantial bone, and twice as long as they are tall. The Skye Terrier often has short legs and a long back. Their movement is free and effortless. Their hard outer coat and close undercoat can help provide some protection from inclement weather. Their outer coat lies straight and flat, 5.5 inches or more in length. Their hair often covers their forehead and eyes.

