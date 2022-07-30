Skye Terrier
Skye Terrier

Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

25-40 lb

height

9.5-10"

family

Terrier

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

25-40 lb

height

9.5-10"

family

Terrier

The Skye Terrier is a stylish and elegant dog. They are solidly built, with substantial bone, and twice as long as they are tall. The Skye Terrier often has short legs and a long back. Their movement is free and effortless. Their hard outer coat and close undercoat can help provide some protection from inclement weather. Their outer coat lies straight and flat, 5.5 inches or more in length. Their hair often covers their forehead and eyes.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

Breed Rescue

Breed Rescue

Purebred dogs often need rescuing, too. Fortunately, hundreds of purebred rescue groups serve just that purpose.

Dog Grooming Tips – Bathing, Brushing, & More

Did you know that grooming can improve your dog’s long-term health? It’s true! Regular grooming sessions not only help your dog feel more comfortable, but they allow you to ensure your dog is in good condition and help you detect early signs of issues that may require a trip to the veterinarian. And, as a bonus, grooming is a great opportunity to bond with your dog. Here are some basic grooming tips to get you started.

Similar Breeds