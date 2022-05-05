How can I get my dog to like strangers?

Q: We have a 1-year-old Husky/Golden Retriever mix. She is very friendly but when we have guests over she barks and her hair stands up, like she's being overly protective. It makes our visitors nervous. She didn't start doing this until she felt more comfortable in our home after we adopted her. How can we curb this behavior? -- Jennifer H.

Andrea Arden, CPDT at Andrea Arden Dog Training in New York City, writes: Firstly, yippee for the adoption option! Dogs, like people, have some situations where they feel more comfortable than others. I for one, love chatting with people at parties, but my best friend gets really nervous. We're both friendly people, we just have different comfort levels.

With that said, we tend to hold our canine companions to a pretty high social standard. We want them and others to be safe and we want our friends to get to see how wonderful our dog can be.I think your girl will greatly appreciate your efforts to help her build a larger social circle by doing the following: