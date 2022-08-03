Redbone Coonhound
Redbone Coonhound

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

45-65 lb

height

21-27"

family

Scenthound

The Redbone Coonhound is both fast and agile, often able to traverse or hike through rocky hills, and even swim through water at a fast pace. They can follow a cold trail and have a sweet voice. Their coat is short and smooth but coarse enough to provide protection.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

