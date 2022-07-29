Sometimes called “the people’s choice” among coonhounds, the Treeing Walker is a moderately proportioned hound who can hike over rough terrain with good speed and endurance. Their gait is smooth, effortless, and ground-covering, with good reach and drive. Their coat is short, hard, and close—dense enough to provide some protection against weather. They have a clear, ringing bugle voice or a steady clear chop.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!