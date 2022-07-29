Treeing Walker Coonhound

Treeing Walker Coonhound
Treeing Walker Coonhound

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

45-65 lb

height

20-27"

family

Scenthound

Sometimes called “the people’s choice” among coonhounds, the Treeing Walker is a moderately proportioned hound who can hike over rough terrain with good speed and endurance. Their gait is smooth, effortless, and ground-covering, with good reach and drive. Their coat is short, hard, and close—dense enough to provide some protection against weather. They have a clear, ringing bugle voice or a steady clear chop.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 4 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

