Bluetick Coonhound
Bluetick Coonhound

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

45-80 lb

height

21-27"

family

Scenthound

The Bluetick should have the appearance of a speedy and well-muscled hound. Although more strongly built than some other coonhounds, this breed should never be clumsy nor overly chunky in build. The legs are moderately angulated and well muscled, allowing for good speed, agility and endurance. The wide nostrils allow air and scent in, and the deep muzzle allows for more scenting receptor area. The coat is short and medium coarse, providing protection from brambles. In motion he carries his head and tail well up. The distinctive loud bawl allows the hunter to follow the dog from a distance and at night.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 1 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

