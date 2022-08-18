English Coonhound
English Coonhound

Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

45-65 lb

height

23-26"

family

Scenthound

The American English Coonhound combines speed with endurance, and as such has a moderate build with a strong but racy body. It is almost square proportioned, being just slightly longer than tall. The coat is hard, which provides protection from heavy brush and harsh elements. The muzzle is fairly broad, providing plenty of room for olfactory organs. Flews and hanging ears may help sweep and trap odor molecules. The trot is effortless, with good reach and drive, giving the impression of great endurance. The voice is a strong loud bawl that can be heard from great distances.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 1 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

