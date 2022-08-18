The American English Coonhound combines speed with endurance, and as such has a moderate build with a strong but racy body. It is almost square proportioned, being just slightly longer than tall. The coat is hard, which provides protection from heavy brush and harsh elements. The muzzle is fairly broad, providing plenty of room for olfactory organs. Flews and hanging ears may help sweep and trap odor molecules. The trot is effortless, with good reach and drive, giving the impression of great endurance. The voice is a strong loud bawl that can be heard from great distances.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!