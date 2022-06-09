How To Dog Proof Your Home

A new pet parent must prepare their home for their new arrival just like any other new mom or dad. Pet-proofing your home is key to having a happy, healthy pet.

Puppies get into everything. When you bring a dog home, their world gets bigger, and the best way to learn about the world is by exploration. Dogs explore with their eyes, ears, nose, and mouth. When puppies want to explore something, one technique usually always gets used, putting it in his mouth. We explore objects by touching them with our hands and moving them around, dogs do the same activity but use their mouth to figure it out.

The following tips for a new puppy can help ensure that your home is ready for your new four-legged family member.

Avoid Hazards

As mentioned above, it’s important to know how to puppy proof your house. The first place you should check is under your sink, or anywhere else you keep household chemicals. The following poisons should be stashed in a pet-proof cabinet:

House plants (dieffenbachia, philodendron, hyacinth)

Pesticides

Antifreeze

Rat and mouse poisons

Mothballs

Fabric softener sheets

Other common household items can be poisonous to pets, and should be kept out of their reach:

Medications

Potpourri oils

Cigarettes

Coffee grounds

Alcoholic drinks

Chocolate

Electrical Cords

Household Cleaners

Surprisingly, even small doses of chocolate can be lethal for dogs. Symptoms of chocolate poisoning may include vomiting, diarrhea, frequent urination, increased heart rate, convulsions, and seizures. Vomit is a clear indicator of other types of poisoning. Tell your vet if your pet’s vomit has an odd odor, color, or consistency.