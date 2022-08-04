Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
A correctly proportioned Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen is about 50 percent longer than tall, enabling the dog to push through dense thickets. This breed has strong bone and surprising nimbleness. The gait is free, giving the appearance of a dog that is capable of a full day in the field. The tousled appearance results in part from the rough coat, with long facial furnishings. This, in combination with the thick shorter undercoat, gives the PBGV ample protection against brambles and the elements. The dog's alert and friendly expression reflects this breed's true nature.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.