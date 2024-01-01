Pekingese Dogs & Puppies

The Pekingese is a compact dog with a pear-shaped body, heavy forequarters and lighter hindquarters, slightly longer than tall. The dog's image is lion-like and implies courage, boldness, and self-esteem rather than prettiness, daintiness, or delicacy. The gait is dignified and unhurried, with a slight roll resulting from the wider, heavier forequarters. The undercoat is quite thick and the outer coat is long, coarse, straight, and stands off, forming a mane around the shoulders. The Pekingese looks suggest the breed's Chinese origins in the lion-like appearance, bold and direct character, and distinctive expression.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

