Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Dogs & Puppies

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is an elegant, royal, toy spaniel, slightly longer than tall, with moderate bones. The Cav retains the build of a working spaniel, yet in a smaller version. Their gait is free and elegant, with good reach and drive. Their silky coat is of moderate length, with a slight wave permissible. Long feathering on the feet is a breed characteristic. A hallmark of the breed is its gentle, sweet, melting expression.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

How To Apartment Train Your Dog

How to Apartment-Train Your Dog

 

Dachshunds

What Are The Best Dog & Puppy Breeds for Kids?

What are the best dogs for kids? It all depends on your household’s activity level, family energy, and living situation. But, in general, you can’t go wrong with a dog that has a gentle demeanor, friendly attitude, trainable nature, and an ability to keep up with your family.

Similar Breeds