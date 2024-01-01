Havanese Dogs & Puppies

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Havanese
Havanese

The Havanese is a small, sturdy, short-legged dog with a unique gait that is exceptionally lively and springy, accentuating the dog’s happy nature. The coat is double, with both under and outer coat soft. The profuse outer coat is very long, reaching 6 to 8 inches in length, and ranges from straight to curly, with wavy preferred. The curly coat is allowed to cord. The Havanese has a gentle expression.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

​​Newly adopted dog

Your Newly Adopted Dog

The dog that you adopt from the shelter may be a rescued stray or a dog that someone has voluntarily surrendered for adoption.

Dachshunds

What Are The Best Dog & Puppy Breeds for Kids?

What are the best dogs for kids? It all depends on your household’s activity level, family energy, and living situation. But, in general, you can’t go wrong with a dog that has a gentle demeanor, friendly attitude, trainable nature, and an ability to keep up with your family.

Similar Breeds