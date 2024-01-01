The Brussels Griffon is square-proportioned, thickset, and compact. This breed has good bone for its size. This dog’s movement is a purposeful trot, with moderate reach and drive. In temperament, Brussels Griffons are full of self-importance, and their carriage reflects this attitude. Their almost human expression attracts attention and admirers. Their coat can be rough, with hard wiry hair, which is longer around the head; or smooth, with a short glossy coat.
Temperament
The spunky Brussels Griffon is full of himself, brimming with self-confidence and gusto. These dogs are bold, playful, stubborn, and mischievous. They are usually good with other dogs and pets. They tend to bark and climb, and some can be escape artists. Brussels Griffons make saucy companions for a family wanting an entertaining, sensitive pet. However, sensitivity and size make them a poor choice for families with young children. They can be difficult to housetrain and may suffer from separation anxiety.
Upkeep
The Brussels Griffon is an active breed, always on the lookout for action. They need daily mental and physical stimulation, but their small size makes such stimulation possible with a robust indoor game. They also enjoy a short walk on leash. The rough coat needs combing two or three times weekly, plus professional grooming every three months. Grooming for the smooth coat is minimal, consisting only of occasional brushing to remove dead hair.
Health
- Major concerns: none
- Minor concerns: none
- Occasionally seen: weak bladder, patellar luxation, distichiasis, cataracts, PRA, CHD, Legg-Perthes
- Suggested tests: eye, (hip), knee
- Life span: 12–15 years • Note: Caesarean sections are often required.
History
A product of Belgium, the Brussels Griffon’s forebears were probably the Affenpinscher and a Belgian street dog, the Griffon d’Ecurie (Stable Griffon). The breed gained favor as a guard of cabs in Brussels, where their cocky but comic demeanor was probably more effective at attracting riders than dissuading robbers. In the late 1800s, this mixture was then crossed with the Pug, at that time extremely popular in neighboring Holland. The Pug mixes account for the brachycephalic head type and for the smooth-coated individuals of the breed, known then (and still in some countries) as the Petit Brabancon. The smooths were not initially accepted, since griffon means wiry.
By 1880, the breed was sufficiently established to be recognized at Belgian dog shows. Around this same time there is some suggestion that additional mixes were made with the Yorkshire Terrier and English Toy Spaniel, the latter further contributing to the Brussels Griffon’s head configuration. By the early 1900s, the little street urchin had risen to the heights of popularity in Belgium and found itself in great demand by nobility. Although the breed’s numbers were decimated by World War I, the breed recovered and has since gained ardent admirers around the world.
In some countries, only the red rough-coated dogs are classified as the Brussels Griffon; black rough-coated dogs are known as the Belgian Griffon; and smooth-coated dogs are known as the Petit Brabancon.