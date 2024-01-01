A product of Belgium, the Brussels Griffon’s forebears were probably the Affenpinscher and a Belgian street dog, the Griffon d’Ecurie (Stable Griffon). The breed gained favor as a guard of cabs in Brussels, where their cocky but comic demeanor was probably more effective at attracting riders than dissuading robbers. In the late 1800s, this mixture was then crossed with the Pug, at that time extremely popular in neighboring Holland. The Pug mixes account for the brachycephalic head type and for the smooth-coated individuals of the breed, known then (and still in some countries) as the Petit Brabancon. The smooths were not initially accepted, since griffon means wiry.

By 1880, the breed was sufficiently established to be recognized at Belgian dog shows. Around this same time there is some suggestion that additional mixes were made with the Yorkshire Terrier and English Toy Spaniel, the latter further contributing to the Brussels Griffon’s head configuration. By the early 1900s, the little street urchin had risen to the heights of popularity in Belgium and found itself in great demand by nobility. Although the breed’s numbers were decimated by World War I, the breed recovered and has since gained ardent admirers around the world.

In some countries, only the red rough-coated dogs are classified as the Brussels Griffon; black rough-coated dogs are known as the Belgian Griffon; and smooth-coated dogs are known as the Petit Brabancon.