The origins of the Chinese Crested are difficult to trace. Hairless dogs seem to arise by mutation all over the world, but they have been principally perpetuated in Central and South America. The Chinese Crested is the exception, apparently arising in Africa and brought to China as early as the thirteenth century. Chinese seafarers are said to have kept the dogs on ship as curios and to trade them with local merchants wherever they called. Thus, the breed was distributed to Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and possibly Central and South America.

Only in the 1800s were they recorded in Europe, with paintings and later, photographs, including dogs of Chinese Crested type. In the late 1800s, the breed found a proponent in the American Ida Garrett, who popularized several types of hairless dogs. With the help of a handful of committed breeders (including the famed Gypsy Rose Lee), the Chinese Crested gradually gained admirers in both America and Europe. In 1991—after a century of effort—the breed was recognized by the AKC.