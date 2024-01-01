Chihuahua Dogs & Puppies

Chihuahuas
Chihuahuas

The Chihuahua is graceful, small, and compact, slightly longer than he is tall. The Chihuahua has a saucy expression and alert, terrier-like attitude. The coat can be smooth, with soft, glossy hair, or long, with soft straight or wavy coats and fringed ears.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

