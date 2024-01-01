Where are Golden Retrievers from?

One of the best documented and most fortuitous efforts to produce a breed resulted in the Golden Retriever. The man responsible for the breed was Lord Tweedmouth, who lived just north of the Scottish border along the Tweed River.

How big do Golden Retrievers get?

Goldens can reach a weight of 55 – 75 lbs, and a height between 21.5 – 24”

Do Golden Retrievers shed?

A Golden Retriever has a dense, straight or wavy outer water-repellent coat, which sheds heavily twice annually and lightly throughout the year. Groom a Golden Retriever weekly to maintain the double coat and control shedding.

What are the Golden Retriever colors?

The breed was first considered to be a yellow variety of Flat-Coated Retrievers but was recognized as a separate breed, the Yellow or Golden Retriever, in 1912. A few of these dogs had come to America by way of Lord Tweedmouth’s sons by 1900, but the AKC did not register them as a separate breed until 1927.

What makes the Golden Retriever dog so popular?

The breed was valued for the hunting abilities so ably produced by the careful blending of foundation stock, and only later became popular as a pet. After the Golden Retriever made the transition, however, this dog’s rise to the height of popularity was meteoric and remains one of the most popular of all breeds in America.

How long do Golden Retrievers live?

Golden Retrievers have a lifespan of 10–13 years.

What are some Golden Retriever facts and information?

Facts

Golden Retrievers are best known to:

Push through heavy vegetation

Brave cold water

Swim strongly

Retrieve gently

Information

With an increasing interest in retrieving dogs in the mid-1800s, Lord Tweedmouth bred Nous, a yellow Wavy-Coated Retriever (a descendant of the small Newfoundland and the earlier Labrador breeds used by fisherman) to Belle, a Tweed Water Spaniel (a popular liver-colored retriever with tightly curled coat).

The breed pairing produced four puppies, which showed promise of being outstanding upland bird dogs. Subsequent judicious crosses were made with other black retrievers, Tweed Spaniels, setters, and even a Bloodhound.