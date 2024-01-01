The precise origins of the Irish Setter are obscure, but the most reasonable theories consider it to have resulted from a blend of spaniels, pointers, and other setters— mostly the English but, to a lesser extent, the Gordon. Irish hunters needed a fast-working, keen-nosed dog, large enough to be seen from a distance. They found their dog in the red and white setters produced from these crosses. The first kennels of solid red setters appeared around 1800. In only a few years, these dogs had gained a reputation for their rich mahogany color. By the mid 1800s, Irish Red Setters (as they were originally known) had come to America, proving themselves as effective game bird hunters. Back in Ireland, around 1862, a dog that was to forever change the breed, Champion Palmerston, was born. With an unusually long head and slender build, he was considered too refined for the field, so his owner ordered him drowned. Another fancier interceded, and the dog became a sensation as a show dog, going on to sire an incredible number of offspring. Virtually every modern Irish Setter can be traced to Palmerston. Interest changed from field trials to dog shows, and emphasis changed from hunting ability to glamour. Despite this, the Irish Setter remained a capable hunter, and dedicated enthusiasts took steps to retain the breed’s dual abilities. The breed increased principally in popularity as a show dog, however, and later as a loyal family pet. It eventually rose to a place among the most popular breeds in America in the 1970s, but has since dropped in popular ranking.