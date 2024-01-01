The German Shorthaired Pointer is one of the most versatile of hunting breeds, combining pointing, retrieving, and trailing abilities. This versatility arose through the purposeful blending of various breeds beginning as early as the seventeenth century.

Crosses of the Spanish Pointer (a heavy type of pointer) with the Hannover Hound (a strain of scenthounds) resulted in a heavy houndlike dog that could both trail and point. Although all the early breeders agreed upon the goal of an all-purpose hunting dog, not all agreed upon how to achieve it. Crosses with the English Pointer were controversial but bestowed upon the breed a more stylish look and nose-up hunting mode. It also imparted a dislike of water and an aversion to attacking quarry. Further breeding eliminated these unwanted pointer characteristics.

In the early 1800s two Deutsch Kurzhaars (as the breed was originally known), Nero and Treff, distinguished themselves against other pointing breeds at the German Derby and, through the success of their descendants, are often credited as the modern Shorthaired’s foundation. The breed was recognized in the late 1800s in Germany with the first Shorthaired coming to America in the 1920s. The German Shorthaired Pointer gained AKC recognition in 1930. The breed soon gained a reputation as the ideal dog for the hunter who wanted only one dog that could do it all.