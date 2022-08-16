Traits and Characteristics
The leggiest of the Sporting breeds, the Brittany is square-proportioned, the height at the shoulder equaling the length of the body. This breed stands slightly higher at the withers than at the rump, and is medium-sized with light bone. The combination of long legs and light bones endows the Brittany with remarkable agility and speed. In fact, the breed is very quick and is noted for ground-covering side movement at the trot. The Brittany may be born tailless. The breed’s coat is far less profuse than that of spaniels and is either flat or wavy. An overly profuse coat is detrimental in briars and is considered a severe fault. The Brittany’s expression is alert and eager, but soft. The eyes are protected from briars by a fairly heavy eyebrow. The Brittany is an extremely athletic, eager dog that should be ready and able to run for extended periods.
