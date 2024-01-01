The animated and personality-filled Labradoodle is a crossbreed between a Labrador Retriever and a Poodle. This sociable dog was originally intended as an hypoallergenic guide dog (although it’s important to keep in mind that no dog is truly hypoallergenic). Often called a “designer breed” the Labradoodle is not an actual breed. The designer dog label refers to a mixed breed dog who was intentionally bred in hopes they might exhibit desirable attributes of their foundation breeds, for example the non-shedding coat of a Poodle and the laid-back demeanor of a Labrador. Mixed-breed dogs, like all dogs, are individuals and could tend to express the traits of one of the breeds of its parentage more than the other, so it’s a good idea to read up on the personality and health of their parent breeds.

The Labradoodle has become an extremely popular choice for many different types of families due to their affectionate and friendly nature.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!