The Goldendoodle is an attractive and energetic mixed breed dog with Golden Retriever and Poodle parents. Goldendoodles are often referred to as a “designer breed,” which is not an actual breed, but refers to a dog bred in hopes that they’ll exhibit the desirable attributes of their purebred parents. A Goldendoodle, for example, may have the non-shedding coat of a poodle and the laid-back demeanor of a Golden Retriever. Mixed-breed dogs, like all dogs, are individuals and could tend toward the traits of one breed more than the other, so it’s good to read up on both of their parent breeds, if you are thinking of welcoming a Goldendoodle into your family. This dog also comes with a whole library of popular names, from Curly Golden to the very fun “Groodle.”
Goldendoodles have a short yet solid reputation of being friendly, loving family companions. They tend to have a very sweet nature, and can thrive in many different environments given proper exercise and training. They tend to be a larger breed, usually a minimum of about 60 pounds, and will usually require regular grooming.
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.
Temperament
As a crossbreed, it is hard to say for sure which behavioral and personality traits each Doodle will possess. Overall, pet parents report that Goldendoodles are friendly family dogs who do well with children and other pets. Good puppy socialization is key to their development as a well-rounded adult dog. They have an average to high energy level and require roughly 20-30 minutes of exercise daily. Due to their loyal, people-pleasing nature, Goldendoodles can be easy to train, and if done properly with positive reinforcement, can be extremely obedient pets. They prefer room to run around, so would thrive with a fenced yard. They may not be the greatest choice for apartment dwellers, unless you are big on daily outdoor exercise.
Upkeep
With an average-to-high energy level, Goldendoodles do best with more active families who can dedicate time to playing games with them. They thrive on socialization and playtime with other dogs to help to burn their energy. Mental stimulation in the form of agility or ongoing training will help keep their adventurous spirit content. If not properly occupied, they can sometimes become destructive -- another reason why they might not be the best match for a small apartment.
Goldendoodles have a double coated fur that can be quite dense. Some have fur that can be left in its natural state but you should still expect to brush it out roughly once per week. Others may have fur that will require more upkeep, including professional grooming every 8-12 weeks (the more dense the fur, the more it will trap dirt). Otherwise, bathe your Goldendoodle as needed, brush teeth regularly, and trim nails 1-2 times per month. Be sure to check and clean their ears to remove any buildup and avoid infections!
Health
- Major concerns: Elbow Dysplasia, Hip Dysplasia, Patellar Luxation, Von Willebrand's Disease
- Minor concerns: Progressive Retinal Atrophy (PRA)
- Occasionally seen: Ear Infections, Obesity, Skin Allergies
- Suggested tests: Blood Chemistry, Eye, X-Rays, DNA for VWD
- Life span: 10-15 years
History
The Goldendoodle is considered to be a newer crossbreed, whose Retriever and Poodle parent breeds date all the way back to the late 1800s. The mix of the two did not appear in America until the 1990s, but has been gaining popularity as people value a type of dog that could possess the low dander levels of a Poodle and the intelligence and happy personality of a Golden Retriever. The Goldendoodle was originally offered as a larger alternative to the Cockapoo, one of the early intentional crossbreeds.
Because Goldendoodles are so popular, they certainly can be found for adoption in animal shelters and Doodle-specific rescues. If sharing your home with a Doodle is your dream, be sure to consider adoption!