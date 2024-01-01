The Goldendoodle is an attractive and energetic mixed breed dog with Golden Retriever and Poodle parents. Goldendoodles are often referred to as a “designer breed,” which is not an actual breed, but refers to a dog bred in hopes that they’ll exhibit the desirable attributes of their purebred parents. A Goldendoodle, for example, may have the non-shedding coat of a poodle and the laid-back demeanor of a Golden Retriever. Mixed-breed dogs, like all dogs, are individuals and could tend toward the traits of one breed more than the other, so it’s good to read up on both of their parent breeds, if you are thinking of welcoming a Goldendoodle into your family. This dog also comes with a whole library of popular names, from Curly Golden to the very fun “Groodle.”

Goldendoodles have a short yet solid reputation of being friendly, loving family companions. They tend to have a very sweet nature, and can thrive in many different environments given proper exercise and training. They tend to be a larger breed, usually a minimum of about 60 pounds, and will usually require regular grooming.

