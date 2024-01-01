One of the earliest uses of retrieving dogs was to help fishermen retrieve fish and objects from the water. In the nineteenth century, such retrieving dogs were especially popular with the cod fisheries around Newfoundland. Of these dogs, the most popular breeds were the Labrador (not to be confused with the present Labrador Retriever) and several sizes of Newfoundlands.

With the development of more advanced firearms, hunters were increasingly able to shoot “on the wing,” but they needed a dog to mark the fallen bird and bring it back. The fishery dogs were unrivaled swimmers and natural retrievers, and crosses between them and British breeds such as setters or pointers honed the dog’s bird sense. The result was the Wavy-Coated Retriever, and it became quite popular in America and England. In fact, it was among the earliest breeds to be shown at English dog shows.

Near the end of the 1800s, crosses with a straighter-haired breed were made because the wavy coat was thought to be less water repellant. Crosses to setters and collies of the time may also have been made. The resulting Flat-Coated Retrievers became tremendously popular. The breed was not recognized by the AKC until 1915, by which time it had already begun to drop in popularity. By the end of the Second World War, the number of Flat-Coats had dwindled to the point that the breed was threatened with extinction. Concerted efforts to bring the breed back slowly succeeded, and the Flat-Coat now enjoys modest popularity as a companion and show dog, but has not regained its field presence.