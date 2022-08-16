This is a working terrier, and is hardy, game, and active. Cairn Terriers are short-legged, and longer than tall, but not as low to the ground as the Sealyham or Scottish Terriers. Their build enables them to fit into close quarters in pursuit of their quarry. Their head is shorter and wider than any other terrier, giving them good jaw strength. The weather-resistant coat consists of a soft, close undercoat and a profuse, harsh outer coat. Furnishing around the face adds to its somewhat foxy expression.

