Cairn Terriers
Cairn Terriers

Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

13-14 lb

height

9.5-10"

family

Terrier

This is a working terrier, and is hardy, game, and active. Cairn Terriers are short-legged, and longer than tall, but not as low to the ground as the Sealyham or Scottish Terriers. Their build enables them to fit into close quarters in pursuit of their quarry. Their head is shorter and wider than any other terrier, giving them good jaw strength. The weather-resistant coat consists of a soft, close undercoat and a profuse, harsh outer coat. Furnishing around the face adds to its somewhat foxy expression.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 1 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

