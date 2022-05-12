Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease (FLUTD) is one of the most frustrating syndromes in veterinary medicine. At the least, cats suffer from uncomfortable urination and frequent trips to the litter box. In the worst case, the urethra can become completely obstructed, which, left untreated, results in a painful death.

Although some cats present with urinary crystals, stones, or infection, the majority of cases do not have a readily identifiable cause. Stress is thought to be a trigger in many cases, causing a painful syndrome similar to interstitial cystitis that occurs in people. Regardless of the cause, prompt veterinary care is key to a positive outcome. All cat parents should be aware of the signs of urinary tract disease so they can be evaluated quickly if these symptoms occur.

Symptoms of Urinary Tract Problems in Cats

In its milder forms, cats make frequent trips to the litter box, usually passing small amounts of urine. Cat parents may notice blood in the urine. Some cats start to relive themselves in areas outside the litter box, particularly if they begin to associate the litter box with pain. (Learn more about litter box problems.)

In some cases, usually young adult male cats, the urethra may become plugged with crystals, stones or a plug of cells and mucous. Once this happens, the cat cannot urinate at all, and may become increasingly agitated. Pet parents often misinterpret straining in the litter box for constipation and elect to monitor the situation, not realizing their pet is experiencing a life-threatening emergency. In its most severe stage, the cat may become depressed and unresponsive, or even die.