Seasonal Health Tips for Cats

Seasonal Health Tips

Keep Your Cat Safe in a Heat Wave

Heatstroke is a serious condition that unfortunately occurs all too often in dogs and cats. Your pet can succumb to heatstroke when his body’s core temperature rises excessively — typically to 105 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. Dogs and cats are especially vulnerable to heatstroke because their furry bodies cannot sweat to dissipate heat. Rather they pant or breathe rapidly to cool themselves. When they are unable to effectively cool themselves, their core temperature rises rapidly. This can lead to serious and sometimes fatal complications including seizures, organ failure, and clotting problems. Any animal suspected of having heatstroke is experiencing a medical emergency and should receive immediate veterinary treatment.